India likely to maintain 3.2 per cent fiscal deficit target: Surjit Bhalla

EAC member Surjit Bhalla said the government could accelerate sales of its stakes in banks and other companies.

New Delhi: India is likely to stick to its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, and could accelerate sales of government stakes in banks and other companies, an economic adviser to the prime minister said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has stuck to its fiscal deficit targets over the past three years and is expected to do so this year as well, Surjit Bhalla, a member of Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, told Reuters in an interview.