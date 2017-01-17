The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

Business, Economy

India's growth rate cut, China picks up; IMF says decline due to demonetisation

AGENCIES
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 3:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 10:44 am IST

India, however, continues to be the fastest growing countries among emerging economies.

As per new IMF projections, India’s growth in 2016 is now estimated to be 6.6 per cent as against 7.6 per cent earlier. (Photo: AFP)
 As per new IMF projections, India’s growth in 2016 is now estimated to be 6.6 per cent as against 7.6 per cent earlier. (Photo: AFP)

Washington: The IMF on Monday cut India’s growth rate for the current fiscal year to 6.6 per cent from its previous estimate of 7.6 per cent due to the “temporary negative consumption shock” of demonetisation, days after the World Bank also decelerated India’s growth estimates.

“In India, the growth forecast for the current (2016-17) and next fiscal year were trimmed by one percentage point and 0.4 percentage point, respectively, primarily due to the temporary negative consumption shock induced by cash shortages and payment disruptions associated with the recent currency note withdrawal and exchange initiative,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) update released on Monday.

The IMF said that after a lacklustre outturn in 2016, economic activity is projected to pick up pace in 2017 and 2018, especially in emerging market and developing economies. The global growth for 2016 is now estimated at 3.1 per cent, in line with the October forecast.

Economic activity in both advanced economies and emerging market and developing economies is forecast to accelerate in 2017-18, with global growth projected to be 3.4 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively, again unchanged from the October forecasts, it said.

As per new IMF projections, India’s growth in 2016 is now estimated to be 6.6 per cent as against 7.6 per cent earlier. In 2017, IMF has projected a growth rate of 7.2 per cent as against its previous forecast of 7.6 per cent. The Indian economy is likely to revive to go back to its previously estimated growth rate of 7.7 per cent in 2018, according to the WEO update.

Despite IMF's downward revision of India's growth rate and a slight upward revision of China's growth projections, India continues to be the fastest growing countries among emerging economies.

Tags: cash demonetisation, world bank, international monetary fund (imf)
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

2

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady, fires employee over 'Uncle Adolf' note

3

Girl born with large tongue smiles again after surgery

4

10-year-old Odisha girl can name 1,000 rivers in 9 minutes

5

UK: Air hostess eats sandwich in flight, sacked for gross misconduct

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham