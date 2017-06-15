The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:26 PM IST

Business, Economy

Civil aviation ministry seeks deferment of GST implementation

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 2:11 pm IST

Airlines say making changes in global ticket distribution system to ensure compliance with GST would take time.

Carriers, including Air India, have expressed concern over certain aspects of GST.
  Carriers, including Air India, have expressed concern over certain aspects of GST.

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has sought postponement of the GST implementation by two months on the ground that airlines need more time to revamp their systems to comply with the new tax regime.

The goods and services tax (GST) is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1 and preparations are at an advanced stage. Against this backdrop, the ministry has written to the finance ministry seeking deferral of the GST implementation by two months.

According to a senior ministry official, the deferment has been sought as airlines are not yet ready with their systems to be in compliance with GST. Carriers, including Air India, have expressed concern over certain aspects of GST.

Airline officials said making changes in the global ticket distribution system to ensure compliance with GST would take time. Lack of clarity on certain areas pertaining to airlines business has also given rise to concerns of higher operational cost.

Among others, airlines are in a fix over the possibility of movement of "stocks (equipment or aircraft parts)" being taxed under GST.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha chaired a meeting on GST preparedness with various aviation industry stakeholders, including airlines, airports and cargo.

Earlier this week, the finance ministry said GST is on track for scheduled implementation from July 1 and pushed back against rumours of a delay.

"The rumours about GST implementation being delayed are false. Please do not be misled by it," Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had said.  

Tags: civil aviation, gst, goods and services tax, finance ministry, indirect tax, hasmukh adhia, gst council, air india, jayant sinha, aviation industry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian diner arrested for picking fight over being served onions at US eatery

2

US professor conducts evening exams for students fasting during Ramzan

3

At SCO, Pak talks about its heritage with picture of India’s Red Fort with tricolour

4

Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar to host IIFA 2017

5

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham