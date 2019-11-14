Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

PM Modi says wants to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024

BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs, says PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country aims to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging economies on Wednesday.

India’s GDP in 2018 was USD 2.6 trillion. Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs.

