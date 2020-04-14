Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020 | Last Update : 12:00 PM IST

Business, Economy

Retail inflation growth drops to a four-month low in March

REUTERS
Published : Apr 14, 2020, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2020, 9:08 am IST

Annual retail inflation eased to 5.91% in March, down from 6.58% the previous month

Retail inflation growth eases to 5.91% in March. (PTI Photo)
  Retail inflation growth eases to 5.91% in March. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation dropped to a four-month low in March, increasing the chances that the RBI will ease interest rates further in its efforts to encourage economic activity that has stalled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Food inflation declined from 10.81% in February to 8.76% in March because of falling onion prices, shows data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday. This was reflected in vegetable inflation softening from 31.61% to 18.63% in the two-month period.

Inflation could decline again this month, economists said, as record grains and horticulture production combine with weaker global oil prices to bring down retail prices already hit by falling domestic demand.

Annual retail inflation eased to 5.91% in March, down from 6.58% the previous month, and 5.93% forecast. However, it remained above the mid-point of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% target range, the Ministry of Statistics data showed on Monday.

Tags: retail inflation, coronavirus outbreak, food inflation, vegetable prices, reserve bank of india (rbi), economic activity, covid 19 cases, coronavirus crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Record oil output cuts fail to make waves in coronavirus-hit market. (AFP photo)

Oil prices rise amid hopes for US deeper output cuts

Government to come out with sovereign gold bonds at 2.5% interest. (AP Photo)

India to issue sovereign gold bonds at 2.5% interest rate

Indian manufacturers of masks and gloves are very upset that no import duty will be levied on these items. (AFP Photo)

Indian manufacturers upset over zero duty on imported masks and gloves

The world's biggest lockdown may have cost the Indian economy Rs 7-8 lakh crore during the 21-day period. (PTI Photo)

Covid19 lockdown may cost Rs 7-8 lakh cr to Indian economy

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham