Retail inflation for September jumps to 3.77 pc on rising fuel, food prices

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 6:16 pm IST

Retail inflation in August was 3.69 per cent.

India’s retail inflation rate slightly picked up to 3.77 percent in September, government data showed on Friday, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a depreciating rupee. (Photo: AP)
 India’s retail inflation rate slightly picked up to 3.77 percent in September, government data showed on Friday, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a depreciating rupee. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India's retail inflation rose marginally to 3.77 per cent in September owing to higher fuel and food prices, showed the government data released on Friday.

The inflation based on consume price index (CPI) had declined to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in the previous month. In September 2017, it was at 3.28 per cent. However, the inflation rate has remained well within the RBI's target of 4 per cent.

In categories such as cereals, meat and fish, eggs, milk products, retail inflation showed an upward trend. In fruits, however, the inflation rate moderated in September.

The overall inflation in consumer food basket increased to 0.51 per cent as against 0.29 per cent in August, showed the data. In fuel and light category, the rate of price rise was at 8.47 per cent in September.

Tags: retail inflation, fuel prices, food prices, rupee depreciation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

