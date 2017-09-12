The Asian Age | News

India's industrial output recovers 1.2 per cent in July

Published : Sep 12, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
IIP or industrial output had contracted by 0.2 percent year-on-year in June.

Industrial output or IIP rose 1.2 per cent in July. Photo: PTI
 Mumbai:  India's industrial output grew 1.2 percent in July, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The IIP growth however remained mild due to the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

According to data released by the Central Statistics Office, sectors like mining and electricity grew at a pace of 4.8 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively in July. 

The rise in industrial output comes after data released in August showed that the Indian economy was growing at a pace of 5.4 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year. The slowdown was attributed to the disruptions caused by GST and destocking undertaken by manufacturers. 

