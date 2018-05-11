The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

Business, Economy

Index of Industrial Production records 5-months low growth of 4.4 pc

PTI
Published : May 11, 2018, 6:29 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 6:28 pm IST

The previous low at 1.8 per cent was recorded in October 2017.

Industrial output grew by 4.4 per cent in March, the slowest in five months. (Photo: PTI)
 Industrial output grew by 4.4 per cent in March, the slowest in five months. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Industrial output grew by 4.4 per cent in March, the slowest in five months, due to a fall in capital goods production and deceleration in mining activity, according to the official data.

Industrial growth measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in 2017-18 too decelerated to 4.3 per cent from 4.6 per cent in the previous fiscal. The IIP grew by 4.4 per cent in March 2017, the same as in March this year, the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Friday. The previous low at 1.8 per cent was recorded in October 2017.

Manufacturing sector, which constitutes over 77 per cent of the index, grew at 4.4 per cent in March as compared to 3.3 per cent in the same month a year ago.

The output of mining sector decelerated to 2.8 per cent during the month as compared to 10.1 per cent in March 2017. Similarly, power generation too slowed down to 5.9 per cent as against 6.2 per cent in March 2017.

Capital goods output, however, declined by 1.8 per cent during March as compared to a growth of 9.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year. Consumer durables output on the other hand showed an increase of 2.9 per cent as against decline of 0.6 per cent in March 2017.

The consumer non-durables segment showed an impressive growth of 10.9 per cent in March as against 7.5 per cent in corresponding month last year.

During 2017-18, the manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 4.5 per cent, marginally up from 4.4 per cent in 2016-17. The mining sector as well as power generation reported deceleration to 2.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent from 5.3 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively in 2016-17.

Tags: industrial output, index of industrial production, capital goods, central statistics office
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

No childbirth since 400 years in MP village, locals call it 'cursed'

2

Panipat: Ajay-Atul to compose the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's period film

3

Google Doodle celebrates legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai

4

Bizarre: Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

5

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham