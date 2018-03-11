The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 02:59 AM IST

Business, Economy

GST Council fails to fix simpler filing process

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 1:27 am IST

A new model was discussed extensively and a group of ministers on IT has been tasked to finalise it.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The GST Council, a constitutional body of the Centre and state governments, on Saturday decided to roll out the e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods across the country from April 1, but it failed to arrive at a consensus on simplification of tax-returning filing procedure for businesses.

As no decision could be reached on the simplification of the return filing process, it was decided that the present system of filing of GSTR-3B and GSTR-1 be extended for another three months to June 2018 till the new return system is finalised. A new model was discussed extensively and a group of ministers on IT has been tasked to finalise it. “There was a detailed discussion. The council felt that there should be a single return every month, it should be simple, not prone to evasion, and (there was a need to discuss) how to simplify it further. So no decision was taken today. The existing system was extended by three months,” said Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who heads the GST Council.

It was decided that there would be a phased rollout of the e-way bill for intra-state movement of goods from April 15, but not later than June 1, 2018.

Wary of the system collapsing like it happened when the e-way bill was first introduced on February 1, the GST Council decided to roll out the requirement of carrying the permit for intra-state movement in a staggered manner.

It was decided that the e-way bill is required to be generated only where the value of the consignment exceeds `50,000. For smaller value consignments, no e-way bill is required. Public conveyance has also been included as a mode of transport and the responsibility of generating the e-way bill in case of movement of goods by public transport would be that of the consignor or consignee. Once verified by any tax officer, the same conveyance will not be subject to a second check in any state or Union territory, unless and until specific information is received.

It was decided that the liability to pay tax on reverse charge basis be deferred till June 30. In the meantime, a group of ministers will look into the modalities of its implementation to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to trade and industry.

The GST Council decided to implement the e-wallet scheme for giving refunds to exporters under GST by October 1, 2018 — the date till which exporters can continue to claim tax exemptions given by the council at its October 6 meeting.

Tags: gst council, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham