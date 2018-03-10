The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

Business, Economy

GSTR-3B extended till June, E-way bill from April: Jaitley

PTI
Published : Mar 10, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2018, 2:51 pm IST

Jaitley said the current system of GST return filing has been extended by three months.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Businesses will continue to file summary sales return GSTR-3B till June as the GST Council on Saturday extended the present system of return filing by three months.

Briefing reporters after the GST Council meeting here, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said electronic way or e-way bill for movement of goods between states will be implemented from April 1.

However, for intra-state movement the e-way bill would be rolled out in a phased manner beginning April 15 and will cover all the states by June 1.

The Council could not decide on a simplified GST return form and entrusted the ministerial panel under Sushil Modi to chalk out a single page form which is simpler and evasion proof.

Besides, tax exemptions to exporters have also been extended by six months to September.

