The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:17 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Twitter / IPL) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hosts beat Rahane's men by 9 wickets
 
Business, Economy

Nirav Modi fraud is bank's issue; will not seek govt support: PNB MD

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 7:30 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 7:31 pm IST

The bank has enough resources and capability to meet the challenges posed by the fraud of this nature, he said.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)will take care of problems emanating from Rs 13,000-crore fraud perpetrated by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi on its own and will not seek any government's assistance, its managing director Sunil Mehta said.
 Punjab National Bank (PNB)will take care of problems emanating from Rs 13,000-crore fraud perpetrated by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi on its own and will not seek any government's assistance, its managing director Sunil Mehta said.

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB)will take care of problems emanating from Rs 13,000-crore fraud perpetrated by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi on its own and will not seek any government's assistance, its managing director Sunil Mehta said.

The bank has enough resources and capability to meet the challenges posed by the fraud of this nature, he said.

"We said this is problem of the bank and we will solve it ourself. We are not seeking government's help by way of capitalisation," he said, when asked if the bank has sought help from the majority shareholder to tide over the problem of fraud.

"Government whatsoever they have given in the normal process of the recapitalisation plan. We have not asked for any additional support because we think PNB has capacity and capability to mobilise resources in-house," he told PTI in an interview.

Giving details, he said, PNB has mobilised roughly Rs 12,000 crore post September last financial year.

"We have mobilised Rs 5,000 crore through QIP (qualified institutional placement), Rs 1,300 crore by selling stake in PNB Housing Finance and Rs 5,400 crore through government infusion. We are adequately capitalised to carry forward our business of credit," he said.

"These mobilised funds besides Rs 1,100 crore of my profit which the bank earned in three quarters (FY2017-18). That is also providing me cushion. So that profit coupled with this capital will provide me adequate cushion to take care of loss and still continue to grow," he said.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB of over Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).

A Mumbai branch of PNB had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011. Different investigating agencies, including CBI, I-T and Enforcement Directorate, are probing the fraud, dubbed as the biggest banking scam in the country.

PNB had issued as many as 1,590 LoUs to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and their associates. The total number of LoUs issued to the companies of Nirav Modi, his relatives and the Nirav Modi Group are 1,213, and to Mehul Choksi, his relatives and the Gitanjali Group are 377.

Emphasising the long legacy and strength of the bank, Mehta said, "It is a 123-year old institution which was founded during Swadeshi movement by Lala Lajpat Rai. This institution has 7,000 branches spread through length and breadth of the country with business of more than Rs 10 lakh crore in the domestic market. So fraud of this nature could not shake confidence of our customers during this period."

Even during trying times, the bank's business has grown better than the industry, he said, adding that credit has witnessed a growth rate of about 10 per cent, in line with the guidance that was shared with investors. With regard to deposits, the bank has recorded a growth of 6.2 per cent, he said.

"So, we have grown in line with industry and even during difficult days it was business as usual. With all this negativity which was created in the environment, the customers' confidence was not lost and the credit goes to 70,000 employees who stood with me in difficult time.

"They have gone the extra mile, they have done extra hard work to see that every customer is attended to properly. Now, we are in the bounce back mode," he said.

Tags: punjab national bank, nirav modi, sunil mehta, bank fraud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

2

UK school to allow boys to wear skirts upholding gender-neutrality

3

Goat meat gets trendy as celebrity chefs endorse protein

4

Why're you late: Employee's epic excuse, boss's reply melts hearts over internet

5

Black Panther beats Titanic to become the third-highest grossing U.S. film

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham