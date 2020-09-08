Tuesday, Sep 08, 2020 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

168th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,280,613

91,723

Recovered

3,324,060

69,624

Deaths

72,830

1,008

Maharashtra92364165932227027 Andhra Pradesh5064934040744487 Tamil Nadu4692564101167928 Karnataka4043243007706534 Uttar Pradesh2718512057313976 Delhi1935261683244599 West Bengal1838651570293620 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana145163112587906 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
  Business   Economy  08 Sep 2020  Centre likely to sell 25 per cent stake in LIC; Rahul Gandhi slams move
Business, Economy

Centre likely to sell 25 per cent stake in LIC; Rahul Gandhi slams move

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Sep 8, 2020, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2020, 2:51 pm IST

The government is likely to float an IPO (Initial Public Offering) to raise the necessary amount of money

Life Insurance Corporation
 Life Insurance Corporation

In a major development in India's public sector history, the Government of India is mulling a 25 per cent stake sale in the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

According to The Times of India report, the Department of Financial Services has prepared a draft to sell the government stake in LIC. The draft has been referred to the concerned ministries including SEBI, IRDA and NITI Aayog.  

 

The government is likely to float an IPO (Initial Public Offering) to raise the necessary amount of money. An IPO is issued through the stock market in order to sell shares to the general public, with an intention to raise capital. If the LIC IPO materialises, it would be the biggest IPO in India's financial history.

According to a news portal Moneycontrol.com, the government intends to reduce its stake in the company from 100% to 75%. However, as per multiple reports, the government will first divest 10 per cent of its shares and further divest the remaining shares via multiple rounds.

Something worth noting is the fact that the LIC of India is not a normal entity, ie, a company, but rather an autonomous body. It is not governed by the Companies Act but but by the LIC Act, 1956. It is one of the most important Public Sector Undertaking entities that is not traded publicly. Hence, the Cabinet is likely to amend the Act to allow the stake sale.

 

The government's decision to sell its stake in LIC comes at a time when the economy is facing a tough time, with the GDP contracting 24 per cent in the June quarter this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, the government's plan to sale stakes comes close on heels of the RBI's annual report that had recommended targeted monetisation of assets to raise capital.

However, the government's idea has been slammed by the Opposition, primarily by the Congress. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre is running a "sell government company" campaign to compensate for the economic disaster it brought upon India.

 

 

Tags: life insurance corporation of india (lic), indian ipo market

Latest From Business

ED arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband on money laundering charges. (PTI Photo)

Videocon loan case: ED arrests husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

Vodafone Idea rebrands in fight for India's telecom market share. (AFP Photo)

Vodafone Idea rebrand as 'Vi' in fight for telecom market share

India initiates probe against alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China. (PTI Photo)

India probes alleged dumping of Vitamin C from China

Oil drops more than $1 after Saudi price cuts. (AFP Photo)

Oil prices tumble $1 per barrel after Saudi price cuts

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham