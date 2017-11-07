The Asian Age | News



Direct tax collections for 2017-2018 show 15.2 per cent growth till Oct

ANI
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 5:01 pm IST

Gross collections before adjusting for refunds have increased by 10.7 per cent to Rs 5.28 lakh crore during April-October, 2017.

Net direct tax collections upto October are at Rs 4.39 lakh crore which are 15.2 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. (Photo: PTI)
 Net direct tax collections upto October are at Rs 4.39 lakh crore which are 15.2 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Provisional figures of direct tax collections up to October, 2017 show that net collections are at Rs 4.39 lakh crore which is 15.2 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

Net Direct Tax collections represent 44.8 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for financial year 2017-18 (Rs 9.8 lakh crore), a spokesperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.



Refunds amounting to Rs 89,507 crore have been issued between April and October, 2017.

