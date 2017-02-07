The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2017

Business, Economy

Rs 12.4 lakh cr exchanged, deposited till Dec 10: Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 4:53 pm IST

Apart from that govt detected undisclosed income worth Rs 5,400 crore as on January 10.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has revealed the numbers for total deposits and exchanges made during one month period after specified bank notes (SBN) were scraped on November 8.

Between November 10 — when banks started accepting or exchanging old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes — and December 10, Rs 12.4 lakh crore was exchanged or deposited after demonetisation on November 8, ET Now quoted Jaitley as saying.

Between November 13 and January 20, Rs 27,880 crore was withdrawn from Jan Dhan accounts, Jaitley informed.

Apart from that the government has detected an undisclosed income worth Rs 5,400 crore as on January 10. Jaitley also informed that Rs 27,880 crore withdrawn from Jan Dhan accounts between November 13 and January 20.

“Ratio of bad loans may rise to 10.1 per cent by March 2018,” Jaitley said. The government raised Rs 31,000 crore from stake sale in FY17 and has set a target of raising Rs 72,500 crore from stake sales in FY18.

Tags: deposits, exchange of old notes, demonetisation, banks, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

