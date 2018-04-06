The Asian Age | News

PNB fraud case: CBI quizzes ex-deputy governor of RBI

Published : Apr 6, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme.

The CBI on Friday questioned a former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, in connection with alleged bank fraud cases involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and relaxation of gold import policy by the erstwhile UPA government, sources said on Friday.
The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014, barely three days before the counting of votes of the general election.

The central investigation agency, which is probing the alleged Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, had yesterday questioned three Chief General Managers and one General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officials said.

