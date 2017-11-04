GST to improve India's ease of doing biz ranking further: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India's current ranking will make it easier to improve further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is at a position now from where it is easier to improve further. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Recognising India’s 30-rank leap into the top 100 economies on World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ index, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country’s effort has gathered momentum and India is at a position from where it is easier to improve further.

Speaking at India's Business Reforms event at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in the capital, the Prime Minister said “I sense a well deserved mood of celebration here. World Bank has recognised the stupendous work done by us towards ease of doing business.”

India breaking into the top 100s’ club came on the back of a slew of reforms like faster to start business, reduction in procedures and time involved in obtaining a building permit, easier access to credit, protecting minority investors, ease of paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and easier resolution of insolvency.

“Ease of doing business also leads to ease of life,” said Modi, adding that the government has abolished 1,200 archaic laws that complicated the ease of doing business in India.

India’s ranking on the World bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ list also brought much relief and reason to celebrate for the Modi government which had been reeling under criticism for worrying economic indicators.