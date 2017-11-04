The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

Business, Economy

GST to improve India's ease of doing biz ranking further: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 11:46 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that India's current ranking will make it easier to improve further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is at a position now from where it is easier to improve further. (File Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is at a position now from where it is easier to improve further. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Recognising India’s 30-rank leap into the top 100 economies on World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ index, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country’s effort has gathered momentum and India is at a position from where it is easier to improve further.

Speaking at India's Business Reforms event at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in the capital, the Prime Minister said “I sense a well deserved mood of celebration here. World Bank has recognised the stupendous work done by us towards ease of doing business.”

India breaking into the top 100s’ club came on the back of a slew of reforms like faster to start business, reduction in procedures and time involved in obtaining a building permit, easier access to credit, protecting minority investors, ease of paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and easier resolution of insolvency.

“Ease of doing business also leads to ease of life,” said Modi, adding that the government has abolished 1,200 archaic laws that complicated the ease of doing business in India.

India’s ranking on the World bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ list also brought much relief and reason to celebrate for the Modi government which had been reeling under criticism for worrying economic indicators.

Tags: ease of doing business india, world bank, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger walks 700 kilometres to return to city he loves

2

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

3

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

4

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on its scheduled date

5

Saudi authorities pull down award-winning author’s novel, term it ‘indecent’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham