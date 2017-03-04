The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:03 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Australia are all over India as Nathan Lyon runs riot on Day one of the second Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: 5-down India on backfoot
 
Business, Economy

GST Council passes Central GST, Integrated GST laws

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 3:47 pm IST

With this, govt hopes it was now possible to meet secondary deadline of July 1 for implementation.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.
 Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Mumbai: The all-powerful GST Council at its eleventh meet today cleared crucial Central GST and Integrated GST laws — two of the four supporting legislations that will now be tabled in Parliament.

According to ET Now, Council headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told states that the government has accepted all 26 points related to pan-India taxation raised by them.

The Council has agreed to empower state tax officers on par with their central counterparts. Besides, the finance minister has reportedly accepted cross empowerment of states, a demand raised by them earlier.

Hotels with an annual turnover of less than Rs 50 lakh will pay at the lowest tax slab of 5 per cent incorporated under the new indirect tax regime. The Council is meeting again on March 16 to further take up pending issues.

The issue of assigning tax slabs for different categories of goods and services would be taken up for redressal after March 15. The GST Council has fixed a four-tier tax system under GST.

Lower 5 per cent, two middle range tax slabs of 12 and 18 per cent and one peak tax rate of 28 per cent were included for GST implementation across the country.

However, the Council on March 2 said that it would insert an enabling provision in GST draft bill before tabling it in Parliament for a peak tax rate of 40 per cent.

This would make things easier as the Council will not have to approach parliament again in case it wanted to increase peak rate in future.

Tags: gst, gst council, arun jaitley, central gst, integrated gst
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira's princess Misha is already the photogenic diva

2

Flipkart announces discounts and exchange offers for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

3

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

4

Live, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: 5-down India on backfoot

5

Richa Chadha’s loss was Swara Bhaskar’s gain

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham