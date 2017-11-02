The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017

Business, Economy

Govt working on app to link Aadhaar with SIM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 7:34 pm IST

Service providers will facilitate an OTP-based verification process through SMS or voiced-based IVRS call or via a mobile app.

The Department of Telecom and telecom operators are working on a process of SMS/IVRS and app-based verification. (Photo: PTI)
 The Department of Telecom and telecom operators are working on a process of SMS/IVRS and app-based verification. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Amidst all the controversy surrounding linking of Aadhaar with SIM and the safety of submitting our biometric details to telecom operators, the Department of Telecom has decided to launch an app-based SIM-Aadhaar verification.

The Department of Telecom and telecom operators are working on a process of SMS/IVRS and app-based verification, reported Economic Times. This will include linking your Aadhaar and mobile number using a one-time password or IVRS call.

Service providers will facilitate an OTP-based verification process through SMS or voiced-based IVRS call or via a mobile app.  This will be followed by a demographic verification of the number.

The service provider will send an OTP request to the Aadhaar nodal agency UIDAI. UIDAI will then send the OTP on the mobile number. 

One can then send this OTP to the designated mobile number and e-KYC will be verified. 

This process will ensure a higher level of security and privacy for all those concerned about the safety of their data. It will also enable those who cannot physically go to telecom operators to complete the verification within minutes.

