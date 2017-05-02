The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

Business, Economy

How the big Central Railway catering scam unfolded

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 2, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 3:07 pm IST

RTI query gets startling reply; 100 gm curd bought for Rs 972, refined oil for Rs 1,241 a litre.

Railways has incurred losses running into thpusands of crore rupees.
 Railways has incurred losses running into thpusands of crore rupees.

Mumbai: The Right to Information or RTI activist Ajay Bose knew Indian Railways was running into losses worth thousands of crore rupees and firmly believed something fishy underlined these monetary deficits.

Bose approached the Central Railway or CR authorities headquartered at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Station with a written plea under RTI Act that mandates a public establishment to reveal certain information sought in an application.

“I filed the application in July 2016, but didn’t get a reply from CR. It appeared they wanted to cover something up," The Hindu quoted Bose as saying. He then contacted appellate authority with a plea that then asked CR officials to explain things with a show-cause missive.

The report cited reply to RTI query that said select food items were bought at astronomical prices. CR catering department purchased 1 kg of curd at Rs 9,720. Bose said that he filed RTI plea after he learned that the catering department was running into huge losses.

Food items purchased by railways' catering department are stored at central railway's stock room at CST station and then are distributed to Jan Ahar canteens run by Indian Railways' Catering and Tourism Corporation and railway base kitchens and trains like Deccan Queen, Kurla-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express.

An official at CR said that huge purchase price shown in the reply to the RTI application might have been due to typing error which he said would investigate.

Tags: central railway, catering fraud, central railway catering scam, rti, rti activist, ajay bose, curd, refined oil, inflated prices, right to information, general manger, cr
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

2

World's fastest film camera developed

3

Priyanka makes grand return to America, looks stunning at Met Gala

4

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

5

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham