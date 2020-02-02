Sunday, Feb 02, 2020 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

Business, Economy

Viability gap funding set to cheer up private health sector

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANGEETHA G
Published : Feb 2, 2020, 4:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2020, 5:30 am IST

The viability gap funding window will be provided to hospitals which are setting up centres in tier II and III cities.

The private healthcare sector and medical equipment manufacturers have something to cheer about this year's budget.
 The private healthcare sector and medical equipment manufacturers have something to cheer about this year's budget.

Chennai: The private healthcare sector and medical equipment manufacturers have something to cheer about this year's budget. The Budget has announced viability gap funding for hospitals in PPP mode and smaller cities and levied cess on imported medical equipments to promote domestic manufacturing.

The viability gap funding window will be provided to hospitals which are setting up centres in tier II and III cities. The first phase will cover the 112 aspirational districts.

“Presently, under PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) there are more than 20,000 empanelled hospitals. We need more in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities for poorer people under this scheme. It is proposed to set up Viability Gap funding window for setting up hospitals in the PPP mode. In the first phase, those Aspirational Districts will be covered, where presently there are no Ayushman empanelled hospitals,' said Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Setting up of more hospital infrastructure in Tier-II and III cities under PPP model via viability gap funding, will further be a boost for the healthcare ecosystem and benefit the underprivileged families which were devoid of basic medical facilities. India has recorded highest out of pocket expenditure on healthcare, as compared to other developing countries.

The measures proposed in the budget will support to regulate the gap and play an important role in making health a priority for one and all and creating further awareness for health insurance, Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance.

In order to fund this, the government will impose a nominal health cess, by way of a duty of customs, on the imports of medical equipment and use the proceeds for creating infrastructure for health services in the aspirational districts.

This will also promote the domestic manufacturing of medical equipments. Medical equipments will also be part of "Network Products" which are being promoted for exports.

Aiming at addressing the shortage of qualified medical doctors, the Budget proposed to attach a medical college to an existing district hospital in PPP mode. Those states that fully allow the facilities of the hospital to the medical college and wish to provide land at a concession, would be able to receive Viability Gap Funding.

The government will encourage large hospitals with sufficient capacity to offer resident doctors fellow of National Board (DNB/FNB) courses under the National Board of Examinations, Jan Aushadhi Kendra Scheme to all districts offering 2000 medicines and 300 surgicals by 2024. The Budget has allocated Rs 69,000 crore for health care and this includes Rs 6400 crores for Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana.

Tags: healthcare sector, pradhan mantri jan arogya yojana

Latest From Business

This amendment will take effect from April 1, 2021 and will, accordingly, apply in relation to the assessment year 2021-22 and subsequent assessment years.

Non-taxpaying NRIs will be taxed as Indian residents

The new personal income tax rates will entail estimated revenue forgone of Rs 40,000 crore per year.

New tax regime gives with one hand, takes away with the other

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Mega talkathon Budget

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Budget fails to address creation of jobs: Opposition

MOST POPULAR

1

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

2

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

3

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

4

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

5

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham