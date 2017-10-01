The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Finch scored 32 runs before been dismissed by Hardik Pandya . (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Hardik Pandya strikes, Aaron Finch departs
 
Business, Economy

India's holdings of US govt securities touch USD 135.7 billion

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 12:14 pm IST

India has increased its purchase of American government securities and is the third largest holder among the BRICS group.

India has sharply increased its exposure to US government securities with holdings worth USD 135.7 billion at the end of July. Photo: PTI
 India has sharply increased its exposure to US government securities with holdings worth USD 135.7 billion at the end of July. Photo: PTI

 

Washington: India has sharply increased its exposure to US government securities with holdings worth USD 135.7 billion at the end of July, official data showed.

Neighbouring China continued to top the charts with holding to the tune of USD 1.166 trillion, followed by Japan with exposure worth USD 1.113 trillion.

In recent months, India has increased its purchase of American government securities and the country is the third largest holder among the BRICS group after China and Brazil (USD 271.9 billion).

At the end of July, Russia held securities worth USD 103.1 billion.

According to the latest data from the US Treasury Department, India's holding of the securities touched USD 135.7 billion as on July end -- also the highest in a year.

There has been a significant jump in the exposure compared to June when it stood at USD 130.3 billion. Since February this year, India's holding of these securities has been on the rise.

At the end of January, the exposure was just USD 113.7 billion.

India is the 12th largest holder of US government securities just behind Saudi Arabia whose exposure stood at USD 142.5 billion at the end of July.

Other countries in the top ten are Ireland (USD 310.8 billion) at the third place, followed by Brazil, Cayman Islands (USD 259.2 billion), Switzerland (USD 244.8 billion), United Kingdom (USD 229.7 billion), Luxembourg (USD 213 billion), Hong Kong (USD 199.1 billion) and Taiwan (USD 182.5 billion).

In a recent release, the Treasury Department said foreign residents increased their holdings of long term US securities in July and net purchases stood at USD 5.1 billion.

"Foreign residents increased their holdings of US Treasury bills by USD 3.1 billion. Foreign resident holdings of all dollar-denominated short-term US securities and other custody liabilities increased by USD 7.4 billion," the release said.

Tags: american securities, us treasury department

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

2

Now donate blood to the needy with Facebook

3

India have the potential to win FIFA U-17 World Cup, says coach Luís Norton de Matos

4

Sitar George Harrison used for Beatles hit 'Norwegian Wood' sold for $62,500 in US auction

5

To keep our country clean is our duty: Anushka cleans Mumbai beach as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham