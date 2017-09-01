Rajiv Kumar takes office as Niti Aayog's vice-chairman

Kumar replaced Arvind Panagariya, an Indian-American economist who left the think tank on Thursday to return to academia.

Dr Rajiv Kumar took charge as the new Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog.

New Delhi: Noted economist Rajiv Kumar todaytook over as the vice-chairman of government think tank Niti Aayog.

Kumar was a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR). He holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford and a PhD from Lucknow University. Earlier, he had also served as Secretary General of industry association Ficci.

He was a member of the National Security Advisory Board between 2006 and 2008.

Kumar had also served as the chief economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and held senior positions in the Asian Development Bank, the Indian Ministry of Industries, and the Ministry of Finance.