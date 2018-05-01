The Asian Age | News

GST collection in April exceeds Rs 1 lakh crore

PTI
Published : May 1, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 3:07 pm IST

The buoyancy in the tax revenue of GST reflects the upswing in the economy and better compliance.

The government mopped up Rs 1.03 lakh crore as GST collection in April.
New Delhi: The government mopped up Rs 1.03 lakh crore as GST collection in April, indicating stabilisation of the new indirect tax regime that was rolled out in July 1 last year.

While Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in entire 2017-18 stood Rs 7.41 lakh crore, in March the figure was Rs 89,264 crore.

"The total gross GST revenue collected in April 2018 is Rs 1,03,458 crore of which CGST is Rs 18,652 crore, SGST is Rs 25,704 crore, IGST is Rs 50,548 crore (including Rs 21,246 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,554 crore - including Rs 702 crore collected on imports,” Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The buoyancy in the tax revenue of GST reflects the upswing in the economy and better compliance, it said. However, it is usually noticed that in the last month of financial year, people also try to pay arrears of some of the previous months also and, therefore, April 2018 revenue cannot be taken as trend for the future, it added.

The total revenue earned by Central Government and State Governments after settlement in April, 2018 is Rs 32,493 crore for Central GST and Rs 40,257 crore for State GST, it said. As far as total number of GSTR 3B returns for March up to April 30 was concerned, nearly 69.5 per cent filed returns. As many as 60.47 lakh as against 87.12 lakh, who are eligible to file returns for March, did the needful, it said.

April was also the month for filing of quarterly returns for composition dealers, it said. Out of 19.31 lakh composition dealers, 11.47 lakh have filed their quarterly return (GSTR 4) and have paid total tax of Rs 579 crore, which is included in Rs 1.03 lakh crore of total GST collection, it added.

