Budget 2020 Live: New education policy soon, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Union Budget 2020-21, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

"This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister's exhortation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and lastly, ours shall be a caring society," Sitharaman said during the presentation of the Budget.

She further said that the digital revolution will play a big role in delivering services to the people in India in the coming days.

"The digital revolution, which has placed India in a unique leadership position, globally will see the next wave. We shall aim to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance," Sitharaman said.

Setting up large solar power capacity alongside tracks, station redevelopment projects under PPP, more Tejas type trains, Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train to be pursued. The govt will replace conventional electric meters with smart meters in the next three years. Consumers can choose supplier and rate, added Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharam also said that the government proposes a task force to review women's minimum age for marriage.

100,000 gram panchayats will be connected to the optical fibre programmes.she added.

FM proposes Rs 8,000 crore outlay over 5 years for National Mission of Quantum Technology and Application.

Large solar power capacity to be set up alongside rail tracks, on land owned by Railways

Finance Minister budget speech also propose to provide Rs 22000 crores to power and renewable energy sector in 2020-21.

An investment clearance cell will l provide end to end facilitation: FM Budget speech

Entrepreneurship is the strength of India. I propose to set up an investment clearance cell that will provide end to end facilitation and support including pre-investment advisory, info on land banks and facilitate clearance at state level, says FM Sitharaman.

She said, viability gap funding window to be set up to cover hospitals, with priority given to aspirational districts that don't have hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Govt e-market place working on single platform for exchange of goods. MSMEs to benefit, She added

FM proposes setting up of 100 new airports by 2024. and also said that the Air traffic has grown exponentially when compared to world average.

Degree-level online education programmes to be launched by select institutes, and it will generate huge employment opportunity awaits Indian youth in construction, infrastructure and maintenance of infrastructure, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

She said, Centre to announce new education policy soon. A degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework.

NABARD refinance scheme will be expanded. Proceeds from taxes on medical devices would be used to support setting up of hospitals. Govt proposes to expand coverage of artificial insemination to 70 pc from 30 pc to increase livestock productivity.

One horticulture crop in one district on cluster basis will be promoted.

FM Rs 69,000 crore to the health sector in Union Budget 2020. she also announces the launch of 'TB harega, desh jeetega' with the aim to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025

While speeking on GDP she said, India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and the Central government has reduced debt to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014. Growth of 7.4 per cent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 per cent.

India has uplifted 271 million people out of poverty. The government aims to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance. We shall strive to bring ease of living for every citizen, says FM

Finance minister also stated that the fish production have rise to 200 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.Growing of sea weed and cage cultur will also be included,

FM also said that we have to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways and we will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. she also said that Krishi Udaan will be launched by MoCA on international and national routes.

Aspirational theme covers agricuture, irrigation rural develepment, Committed to doubling farmers income by 2022. FM said , Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha avem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) to be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps.

Central government's debt has come down to 48.7 per cent in March 2019 from 52.2 per cent in March 2014, she said while presenting the budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that there are three key points of Budget-aspirational India, economic development for all and that ours shall be a caring society.

Our government is committed to doubling farmers income by 2022. We have provided for 110 million farmers through PM Kisan Beema Yojana. Provision of annual assistance to the farmer is made sure through PM Kisan yojana. Agricultural markets needs to be opened and liberalised. Fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy needs to be provided for, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that between 2006-2016 India was able to raise 217 million people out of poverty.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, GST has resulted in efficiency gains in the transport and logistics sector, inspector raj has vanished, it has benefitted Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises(MSME). Consumers have got an annual benefit of 1 lakh crore rupees by GST.

Simplified return for GST is being introduced from April 2020, says FM in Budget speech.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also pay homage to visionary leader Late Arun Jaitley, the chief architect of Goods and Services Tax. GST has been the most historic of the structural reforms. GST has been gradually maturing into a tax that has integrated the country economically.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's said that we have renewed vigour, under PM's leadership, we commit ourselves to present the people of India with all humility and dedication. People have reposed faith in our economic policy.

She stated that our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy; for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations .

Sitharaman says average household saves 4 per cent every month due to reduced tax reductions.

