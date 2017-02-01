The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

Business, Economy

Former RBI governor describes 2017-18 Budget ‘A fairly routine Budget’

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 2:14 pm IST

C Rangarajan said changing road map to reach fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent over the year will make a mockery of FRBM Act.

RBI Governor C Rangarajan
 RBI Governor C Rangarajan

New Delhi: Describing the Union Budget for2017-18 as "a fairly routine Budget", former RBI Governor C Rangarajan today said changing the road map to reach the fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent over the year will make a mockery of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

"It was a fairly routine Budget... in the sense that there have not been much changes on the revenue side. Nevertheless, I am happy that the fiscal deficit is maintained at 3.2 per cent. The original road map has set it at 3 per cent," Rangarajan told CNBC TV18.

"But given the need for expenditure, I suppose some modification on that is okay. I must emphasise the point that changing the road map for reaching the 3 per cent fiscal deficit target over the years will make a mockery of the FRBM Act."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today proposed bringing down fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2017-18 from 3.5 per cent in 2016-17. "... I have pegged fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent in 2017-18 and remain committed to achieve 3 per cent in the following year. With this gradual approach, I have ensured adherence to fiscal consolidation without compromising requirements of public expenditure," Jaitley said in his Budget speech.

Revenue deficit will be reduced to 2.1 per cent in 2017-18, from 2.3 per cent in 2016-17, the finance minister said. Net market borrowing will be Rs 3.48 lakh crore in 2017-18, from 4.1 per cent in the current fiscal, he said.

Tags: union budget 2017, arun jaitley, c rangarajan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

2

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan adorably fixes AbRam's broken thumb

3

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

4

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

5

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham