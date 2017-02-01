The Asian Age | News

Budget 2017: Digi-pay to weed out corruption, new schemes on anvil

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 2:35 pm IST

  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18.

New Delhi: Promotion of digital economy will clean up the system, weed out corruption and black money, and the government will soon launch an Aadhaar-based payment system to promote digital transactions for people living in hinterlands, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

"A merchant enabled Aadhaar payment system will be launched shortly. This will specially be beneficial to those who do not have debit cards, mobile wallets or mobile phones," Jaitley said while reading out the Budget in Parliament.

Promotion of digital economy is an integral part of the Government's strategy, Jaitley said, adding it has a transformational impact in terms of greater formalization of the economy and mainstreaming the financial system into the budget system.

"This, in turn, is expected to energize private investment in the country through lower cost of credit. India is now at the cusp of a massive digital revolution. A shift to digital platform has huge benefits to the common man," Jaitley said.

The Finance Minister said that the BHIM app will unleash the power of mobile phones for making digital payments and financial inclusion.

"125 lakh people have adopted the BHIM app so far, the Government will launch two new schemes to promote the use of BHIM. These are referral bonus schemes for individuals and a cashless schemes for merchants," Jaitley said.

He said that the government's earlier initiatives to promote financial inclusion and JAM trinity were precursors to the current push for digital transactions.

Already, there is evidence for increased digital transactions, Jaitley said.

Further, a mission will be set up with a target of over 2,500 crore digital transactions for 2017-18 through UPI, USSD, Aadhaar Pay, IMPS and debit cards.

Also, banks have targeted to introduce additional 10 lakh point-of-sale terminal by March 2017, he said.

"Banks will be encouraged to introduce 20 lakh Aadhaar based POS by September 2017," he said.

