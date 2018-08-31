TCS pips RIL again to become most valued firm by market capitalisation

At close of trade on Friday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS stood at Rs 7,95,654.49 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services on Friday regained its status as the country's most valued firm by market valuation after a week, surpassing RIL.

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services on Friday regained its status as the country's most valued firm by market valuation after a week, surpassing RIL.

At close of trade on Friday, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS stood at Rs 7,95,654.49 crore, which is Rs 9,183.83 crore more than that of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Rs 7,86,470.66 crore valuation on the BSE. Shares of TCS ended flat at Rs 2,078.20, down 0.06 per cent, while those of RIL fell by 2.60 per cent to close at Rs 1,240.95 on the BSE.

RIL had on August 23 became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark. On July 13, RIL's market valuation had briefly surged past the Rs 7-lakh crore mark, making it the second company after IT bellwether TCS to achieve this milestone.

Reliance Industries had last month crossed the USD 100-billion market capitalisation mark. In the past few days, both TCS and RIL have been competing with each other for the title of the most valued company. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.