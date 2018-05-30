The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

Business, Companies

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi jewellery estimated at less than 30 pc of book value

PTI
Published : May 30, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

Value of polished diamonds held by Maha units of Firestar Diamond has also been reduce from Rs 153 cr to Rs 83 cr.

A case of duty evasion amounting Rs 52 crore was booked against Nirav Modi by the DRI in March.
  A case of duty evasion amounting Rs 52 crore was booked against Nirav Modi by the DRI in March.

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized jewellery and pearls valued at over Rs 485 crore from the firms and residence of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi. This is just 27 per cent of the book value of about Rs 1,780 crore that was earlier cited, sources have told The Indian Express.

ED is investigating about Rs 7,000 crore assets of designer diamond jeweller Nirav Modi fraudulent transactions at the state-owned Punjab National Bank. According to sources, Modi’s companies located in Surat have shown an over-valuation of jewellery and pearls.

The value of polished diamonds held by the Maharashtra units of Firestar Diamond has also been reduce from Rs 153 crore to Rs 83 crore.

In February, Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement that total seizure of diamonds, gold and jewellery in the Nirav Modi case has gone up to Rs 5,649 crore.

The DRI has stopped several consignments that were being exported to Hong Kong, UAE, US and Canada on information provided by intelligence agencies. The jewellery that was being exported to Hong Kong and UAE were of very low quality, according to agencies. The cost of the consignment was less than half of the value declared by the company.

The stock of duty-free raw materials available at Modi's Surat factories was detected by the DRI, and the valuation of the stock was found to be only Rs 100 crore as against Rs 1,100 crore declared by the company.

The total value of pearls was at Rs 4 crore instead of declared value of Rs 100 crore. A case of duty evasion amounting Rs 52 crore was booked against Nirav Modi by the DRI in March.

Tags: pnb fraud, nirav modi, enforcement directorate, jewellery
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Britain may get first saint in 400 years

2

First look: Anushka’s all-different avatar in Sanju, but there’s mystery about her

3

Before debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor turns receptionist; Katrina Kaif has proof

4

106-year-old spinster reveals secret to long life, no men

5

Here are do’s and don’ts of storing jewellery to make it last

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham