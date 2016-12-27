Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

Business, Companies

Tata Sons charges Cyrus Mistry with criminal breach of trust

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 27, 2016, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2016, 4:48 pm IST

Legal notice alleges Mistry deliberately made sensitive, confidential documents public in his petition filed with NCLT.

Cyrus Mistry.
  Cyrus Mistry.

Mumbai: Tata Sons on Tuesday slapped a legal notice on Cyrus Mistry for “criminal breach of legal duties” as director of group companies. The development has intensified the ongoing feud between Tata and Mistry camps.

The notice charges Mistry misused his position to indulge in criminal breach of trust. Mistry divulged sensitive and confidential information to his family-owned businesses, the notice alleges. Notice also adds that Mistry's actions caused harms to the group companies.

Tatas sending legal notice would be widely seen as a tit-for-tat to Mistry who has dragged the $103 billion tea-to-chemicals conglomerate to a company tribunal.

Earlier, Mistry in his petition filed with National Company Law Tribunal has alleged oppression and mismanagement at Tata Sons, a charge the tribunal has asked Mistry to substantiate with material evidence.

Tags: cyrus mistry, tata sons, ratan tata, legal notice
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

