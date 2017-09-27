The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

Business, Companies

In ten years, India will become $7 trn economy: Ambani

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 1:19 pm IST

RIL chairman at India Mobile Congress says pace of growth of India's mobile industry is unparalled.

Mukesh Ambani is chairman of Reliance Industries whose telecom arm Reliance Jio has disrupted the sector. (Photo: PTI)
 Mukesh Ambani is chairman of Reliance Industries whose telecom arm Reliance Jio has disrupted the sector. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday at the India Mobile Congress said holding of the event itself conveys the fact that India was among the major telecom and digital markets in the world.

Ambani, who has been credited for making 4G internet data affordable for every Indians with the launch of Reliance Jio, also praised the speed with which India's telecom sector has grown. "The pace at which the Indian Mobile Industry has grown is unparalleled in the world," he said.

According to Ambani, in next 10 years, India will grow from a $2.5 trillion economy to a $7 trillion and will rank among the top 3 economies in the world. "The fourth industrial revolution, fuelled by connectivity, data and Artificial Intelligence has begun," he remarked.

Ambani is of the view that the next ten years would be crucial for India's economy that was recently significantly hit by demonetisation. The GDP for first quarter of 2017-18 financial year was recorded at 5.7 per cent, a much lower figure than what the experts had expected.

In India, the 4G coverage will become larger than 2G coverage over next one year and there is an urgent need to invest in creating next-gen tech, break silos, forge partnerships, Ambani added. "Data is the new oil, India does not need to import it, has to ensure every Indian has access to it," he said.

Tags: india mobile congress, mukesh ambani, telecom, 4g, indian economy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

After Kangana's allegations, Aditya Pancholi-Zarina Wahab send legal notice to her

2

Here's how you make the perfect pancake, says science

3

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

4

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

5

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham