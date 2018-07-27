The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:09 PM IST

Business, Companies

Reliance reports record quarterly net profit of Rs 9,459 crore in Q1

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 7:44 pm IST

Reliance said pre-tax profit from petrochemical business was up 94.9 per cent to Rs 7,857 crore.

Reliance Industries on Friday reported a record Rs 9,459 crore net profit in April-June on the back of near doubling of earnings from mainstay petrochemical business. (Photo: PTI)
 Reliance Industries on Friday reported a record Rs 9,459 crore net profit in April-June on the back of near doubling of earnings from mainstay petrochemical business. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday reported a record Rs 9,459 crore net profit in April-June on the back of near doubling of earnings from mainstay petrochemical business.

Net profit of Rs 9,459 crore, or Rs 16 per share, in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal, was up 18 per cent over Rs 8,021 crore, or Rs 13.5 a share, net profit in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Revenue was up 56.5 per cent at Rs 141,699 crore. The April-June 2017 profit has been taken after excluding Rs 1,087 crore exceptional income from sale of stake in Gulf Africa Petroleum Corp. Reliance said pre-tax profit from petrochemical business was up 94.9 per cent to Rs 7,857 crore on better margins.

Its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said: "Our petrochemicals business generated record EBITDA with strong volumes and an upswing in polyester chain margins.

Refining business performance remained steady despite the seasonal weakness in cracks." While retail business revenues have more than doubled and EBITDA has trebled, telecom arm Jio added a record number of subscribers, he added.

Tags: reliance industries, net profit, mukesh ambani, reliance jio
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

2

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

3

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

4

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

5

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham