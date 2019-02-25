Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

Business, Companies

Fortis Healthcare asks Sebi to order arrest of ex-promoters

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 12:53 pm IST

Sebi coordinated Fortis’s ex-promoters and several promoter cos to pay secured inter-corporate loans that had gone out of Fortis.

Former promoters of Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 Former promoters of Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare Ltd has inquired the Security Exchange board of India (Sebi) to instruct the arrest of its ex-promoters, chairman Ravi Rajagopal said, after they were unsuccessful in returning occupied cash as instructed by the market watchdog.

On 17 October, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) coordinated Fortis’s ex-promoters Singh brothers and several promoter companies to pay the secured inter-corporate loans that had gone out of Fortis within 90 days. The loan amounted to Rs 472 crore

“Since they have failed to refund the due amounts in compliance of Sebi order, an application under Section 28 A of Sebi Act has been filed, praying for recovery and directions against the entities," Rajagopal said in an interview on Friday.

Separated from brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, the Sebi order named RHC holdings, Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd, Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd, Religare Finvest Ltd, Best Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Plant healthcare Pvt. Ltd and Modland Wears Pvt Ltd.

In reaction to an inquiry, Shivinder Singh said he was not in a position of decision-making and authority when these loans and advances were made as he had resigned officially from all official posts in Fortis in September 2015.

“I have cooperated in all my interactions with Sebi and made my position clear. These decisions on ICDs were taken after my retirement and I have no role to play in its planning or execution. Even Fortis is well aware of the facts and my position on this matter. I reiterate, I will never do harm to the institution that I’ve built from the first brick. Anyone who has ever worked with me in Fortis would support this position. People with vested interests are diverting the attention, misleading the regulators to deflect the heat from themselves as they have done in the past. “I’m confident the truth will prevail and the regulators will carefully examine the role of all decision makers individually and do justice," he said.

Emails sent to Malvinder Singh remained unanswered till press time.

In its 13 February appeal, Fortis inquired the controller to conjure Section 28 A, beneath which a person can be arrested and held in jail. Under the same section, properties can be attached from defaulted entities, including bank accounts of their beneficiaries, successors, lawful representatives to the extent of the total loan accounts and intrigued immediately.

Rajagopal said Sebi’s investigations had found that the monies went to entities related to the ex-promoters. “Sebi has meanwhile been doing its own investigations and they came out with their orders in October last year where they went beyond our investigation because they have the right to call for information, they have forensic capability and they trail the ultimate destination of those monies and clearly established that it was the former promoter related entities that were responsible for the monies and therefore, those monies were owed back by the former promoters and their related entities," he stated.

After preliminary investigations, Sebi passed had an order on 17 October, watching Fortis gave secured inter-corporate loans to the entities specified earlier.

(With agency input)

Tags: fortis healthcare, sebi, ex-promoters, malvinder singh, shivinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Jet Airways.

SBI says reports of taking Jet Airways to NCLT ‘speculative’

The tender closes on March 27 and is valid for a day, the source added.

Indian Oil Corp seeks LNG cargo for April delivery: sources

The influential taxpayer base has widened by an average 9 per cent per year, recording tens digit growth rate from units digit during assessment year (AY) 2013-14 to 2017-18. (Photo: File)

IT e-returns witnesses rapid growth than the taxpayer base

The company had relaunched upgraded True Value network with new brand and retail identity 19 months ago.

Maruti expands pre-owned sales network to 200 outlets

MOST POPULAR

1

IT e-returns witnesses rapid growth than the taxpayer base

2

ZAAP Aqua Pro review: A rugged party starter

3

Hijacker had issues with wife, wanted to talk to PM Sheikh Hasina: Officials

4

Forget Vivo, Gully Boy Ranveer Singh puts Xiaomi in his pocket

5

LG launches dual-screen 5G smartphone with new biometrics

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham