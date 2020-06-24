Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

456,796

15,031

Recovered

456,796

6,067

Deaths

14,490

7

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5752386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  Business   Companies  24 Jun 2020  ASCI flags 50 Ayurveda, homeopathic drug firms for objectionable ads on virus cure
Business, Companies

ASCI flags 50 Ayurveda, homeopathic drug firms for objectionable ads on virus cure

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2020, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2020, 12:44 pm IST

The advertisements were across media platforms and were found to be violating Ministry of AYUSH order

Representational image
 Representational image

Mumbai: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said it has found 50 campaigns by Ayurveda and homeopathic drug makers offering cure for COVID-19 in April alone, and had flagged them to the union government for action.

The advertisements were across media platforms and were found to be violating Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) order dated April 1, 2020, prohibiting publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims, the self-regulatory body said in a statement.

 

The disclosure from ASCI for April comes a day after the government issued a gag order against Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurved from advertising a drug as COVID-19 cure within hours of him launching it.

ASCI said the AYUSH ministry had sought its help to alert them about such advertisements and launched a drive to act against such misleading advertisements claiming prevention or cure COVID-19, which led to the discovery of the 50 potentially erring companies.

The body also made public the list of the 50 companies which were found to have advertised about COVID-19 cure or prevention in April.

Interestingly, the list also includes a slew of entities advertising about homeopathic medicine Arsenic Album 30, which is being widely used as a COVID-19 prevention drug.

There were no big brands in the list, and most of them seemed to be localised entities from various parts of the country.

Apart from this, the ASCI said it also flagged 91 cases of potential violation of Drugs and Magic Remedies regulations to the AYUSH ministry. The list had companies making a slew of claims including curing diabetes, cancer, sexual problems, lifestyle ailments like blood pressure and hyper tension.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever's advertisement for its brand 'Fair and Lovely' Advanced Multi Vitamin has also faced ASCI flak for being misleading by omission.

ASCI received a complaint against the brand and found out that the print advertisement showing image enhancement effects such as brightening/lightening to be misleading and added that the advertiser, while admitting to using minor image enhancement, did not specify the image enhancement done by them.

The rebuke comes at a time when skin colour and racism is one of the most discussed topics globally and has also resulted in the 'black lives matter' movement. Domestically, some constituencies have been voicing concerns against the fairness creams as well.

Other major brands which have faced the ASCI's flak during April include Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, FCA India Automobiles, Grofers, Makemytrip and Indigo Airlines for various concerns.

Celebrities who were found to have not done due diligence in advertisements making misleading claims included actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar for their ad for Tirumalla Oil, badminton player Saina Nehwal's campaign for Rasna and actor Parineeti Chopra for Bajaj Consumer Care, it said.

ASCI investigated complaints against 533 advertisements, of which 115 advertisements were promptly withdrawn while evaluation of the remaining 418 advertisements led to complaints against 377 being upheld, it said.

Tags: ayush ministry, ayurveda, homeopathy, coronavirus cure
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday wrote to Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani and 50 other captains of India Inc. (PTI Photo)

Boycott China products: CAIT writes to Mukesh Ambani, 50 others, says let's hit back at China economically

Workers stich personal protective equipment (PPE) kits at a factory. Government has relaxed norms of having in-house testing for three kinds of PPEs. (PTI Photo)

Government relaxes manufacturing norms for PPE makers

Anil Ambani , CEO , Reliance Communications. (PTI Photo)

RCom loans: Anil Ambani denies giving any personal guarantee to three Chinese banks

US exports to China rose to $8.6 billion in April, up from a 10-year monthly trough of $6.8 billion in February. (AFP Photo)

Trump threat to 'decouple' US and China hits trade, investment reality

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham