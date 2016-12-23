Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 12:41 PM IST

Tata Motors removes Nusli Wadia with 71.20 pc votes

On Wednesday, Wadia was removed as independent director from the board of Tata Steel.

New Delhi: Shareholders of Tata Motors have voted to remove independent director Nusli Wadia from the board of directors.

In the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held yesterday, 71.20 per cent of the votes polled voted in favour of a resolution moved by promoter Tata Sons seeking his removal, according a regulatory filing by the company.

Of the 293.60 crore shareholders, 69.93 per cent took part in the voting, of which 70.20 per cent voted for Wadia's removal and 28.8 per cent against. On Wednesday, Wadia was removed as independent director from the board of Tata Steel.

