Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 | Last Update : 05:41 PM IST

Business, Companies

Nusli Wadia files criminal defamation suit against Ratan Tata

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 5:59 pm IST

Wadia, who is chairman of Wadia group, has also made Tata Sons and its directors as party to the case

Nusli Wadia. (Photo: PTI)
  Nusli Wadia. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A day after being ousted as independent director of Tata Steel, Wadia group chairman Nusli Wadia on Friday filed a criminal defamation suit against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons and its directors.

The case was filed with Ballard Estate Magistrate court in South Mumbai, CNBC-TV18 reported. The case has been filed under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code that says a person found guilty of defaming another shall be punished with an imprisonment of two years or a fine or both.

Wadia has been engaged in a war of words with Tata group and Ratan Tata over removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman, a move Mistry camp has called was “illegal” and "against corporate governance norms".

Wadia on Friday skipped the crucial Extraordinary General Meeting of Tata Chemicals. He on Friday wrote to shareholders of Tata Chemicals urging them to vote with conscience.

He was also removed from Tata Motors board on Thursday with around 72 per cent shareholders backing Tata Sons' resolution that sought his removal.

Wadia is second eminent personality relative to Tata Group that has dragged the $103 billion tea-to-chemicals conglomerate to court.

On Tuesday, Cyrus Mistry also took to the legal route to get his grievances against Tata group heard. Mistry filed a petition with National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai under section 241 of Companies Act for alleged "oppression and mismanagement" at Tata Sons.

Tags: nusli wadia, ratan tata, defamation case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka and Bhansali to work together again?

2

Internet nail-varnish dare nets sick Dutch 6-year-old a million

3

Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

4

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

5

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

more

Editors' Picks

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair undergoes scans after lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham