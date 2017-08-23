Rajiv Bansal appointed CMD of Air India after Lohani joins Railway Board

Rajiv Bansal is currently the Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Mumbai: After the appointment of Ashwani Lohani as the new chairman of the Railway Board on Wednesday, Rajiv Bansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will be the next Air India CMD.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation read: "The Competent Authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Air India to Shri Rajiv Bansal, IAS (NL 88), Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for a period of three months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

This development comes in the wake of the resignation of AK Mittal as the Chairman of Railway Board following two consecutive train accidents since August 19. Lohani stepped in as the new chairman of the Railway Board in Mittal's place.

Bansal's appointment comes at a critical time when the government is working out the modalities for the disinvestment of the Air India. Air India currently has a debt of Rs 50,000 crore.