Infosys accused of discrimination against non-Asians by ex-staffer

Erin Green alleged that Infosys discriminates against its employees and especially against those who are not South Asians.

Mumbai: Infosys seems to be swimming in troubled waters again as its former head of immigration, Erin Green slapped a lawsuit against the IT firm in the US, for discrimination against non-South Asian employees.

This is the second time that such an allegation has been made against the company. Green filed the lawsuit on June 19, according to an article in the Mint.

According to documents procured by BloombergQuint, Green, who was sacked last year, had not received any warning or performance improvement intimation prior to being sacked. He alleged that Infosys systematically discriminates against its employees and especially against those who are not South Asians. He said that this discrimination finds manifestation in hiring, promotion, compensation and termination of employees.

Green accused Vasudeva Nayak, the former head of global immigration and Binod Hampapur, executive vice-president and global head of talent and technology operations, of discrimination along lines of ethnicity. “Plaintiff (Green) was terminated because of Defendant’s (Infosys) obsessional preference for employees of South Asian race and national origin, usually Indian, and as retaliation for reporting Nayak and Hampapur’s discriminatory treatment of himself and others on the basis of race and national origin. His termination was in violation of Defendant’s policy which requires progressive warnings or placement on a performance improvement plan prior to termination,” the complaint read.

The 53-page lawsuit highlighted that Green was employed by the Defendant in Plano, Texas from October 2011 to June 28, 2016. It clearly pointed out that his experience with Infosys puts forth the "discriminatory nature of Infosys's employment practices."

Infosys, however, declined to make a comment on the ongoing litigation.

These charges once again bring Infosys to the centre of yet another controversy while it is already battling another lawsuit along the same lines. This lawsuit was filed by four of its US employees in 2013.

Infosys, along with other Indian IT firms, is also facing an attack from the Donald Trump government as it seeks to protect jobs for US citizens.