

Pride in witnessing integrity of judiciary: Tata on NCLT's decision

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 8:51 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 8:50 pm IST

Ratan Tata has expressed appreciation to the high integrity of the judicial process.

Ratan Tata
 Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Top industrialist Ratan Tata today praised the judicial process for its "professionalism and fairness", days after the NCLT rejected Cyrus Mistry's plea against Tata Sons.

Following the ouster of Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman in October last year, there has been lot of acrimony between him and the Tatas. Earlier this week, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed Mistry's petition against the group.

Against this backdrop, Ratan Tata has expressed his "appreciation to all those involved in the NCLT, and particularly the high integrity of the judicial process". Asserting that it is not about winning or losing, Tata said in a tweet, "it is all about the pride one gets in witnessing the high integrity of our judiciary, the fairness and the competence of everybody in the process".

He also said that fairness and justice, if upheld, will make the nation "great". "I can only express my greatest admiration for the professionalism and fairness of the legal process and express my appreciation to all concerned," Tata said.

Earlier this week, the NCLT dismissed the waiver application by the Mistry camp filed against Tata Sons. The petitions were filed by two firms belonging to Cyrus Mistry's family, and sought waiver of an eligibility condition for moving the forum against Tata Sons. After the dismissal of the plea by the NCLT, Mistry has moved the appellate tribunal, NCLAT.

