The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

Business, Companies

Cab-hailing giant Uber founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 12:10 pm IST

Travis Kalanick stepped down as the CEO after serving the company from 2009.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick
 Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

Mumbai: Cab-hailing giant, Uber Technologies’ founder Travis Kalanick today reportedly stepped down as the CEO amid large-scale controversies involving Uber investors.

Kalanick, who founded the company in 2009 and developed it into a top app-based transportation service, had to resign following revolts by shareholders of the company.

“Mr. Kalanick’s exit came under pressure after hours of drama involving Uber’s investors, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, who asked to remain anonymous because the details are confidential”,  reported the New York Times.

Uber has been at the centre of a plethora of controversies since the start of the year. Allegations of sexual harassment, a video documenting his heated brawl with a driver, a big lawsuit slapped by Google's Waymo self-driving car - the company has been battling it all. 

In a letter titled "Moving Uber Forward", that the New York Times got hold of, the investors of the company asked him to resign "immediately". His resignation followed hours of discussions between him and the shareholders. 

Kalanick will however remain on the board of directors.

Tags: uber, travis kalanick, ceo, cab-hailing app
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Would you fancy a bendable Lenovo laptop?

2

Hike rolls out India's first payment wallet within messaging platform

3

ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

4

Review: OnePlus 5, the next desired OnePlus

5

More than 7000 Sejals write to 'Harry' Shah Rukh Khan

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham