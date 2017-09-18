The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 18, 2017 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

Business, Companies

Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan quits

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2017, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2017, 11:01 am IST

Company doesn't comment on exits or appointments other than those of key management personnel.

Infosys Senior Vice President Sanjay Rajagopalan. (Photo: Twitter)
  Infosys Senior Vice President Sanjay Rajagopalan. (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Infosys Senior Vice President Sanjay Rajagopalan has resigned from his post, a month after Vishal Sikka stepped down as the company's MD and CEO. In his Linked In profile, Rajagopalan described himself as a "free man."

He also mentioned that he was employed with Infosys from August 2014 to September 2017, a duration of three years and two months. It was widely anticipated that Rajagopalan would quit after Sikka put down his papers.

Sikka had brought some of his former SAP colleagues to Infosys to help him implement his new initiatives. One among them was Rajagopalan, in October 2014.

Rajagopalan headed the Design Thinking, a creative, user-centred approach to problem solving and help the company implement it.

He also helped put together a large-scale design thinking training session for all Infosys employees at Mysuru and other development centres.

In a statement Infosys said, "The company doesn't comment on exits or appointments other than those of key management personnel."

In July, Yusuf Bashir quit as Innovation Fund Managing Director. He was the Vice-President of new products at SAP and a former colleague of Sikka.

Bashir had made 12 start-up investments, catering to the aim of Sikka to build tech innovation and get more clients under its fold.

Bashir had joined Infosys in March 2015, primarily to identify and invest in early-stage companies doing cutting-edge work in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, cloud and analytics.  

Tags: infosys, senior vice president sanjay rajagopalan, quits
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Durga idol standing at 100 feet topples in Guwahati storm

2

Apple to launch iPhone 8, 8 Plus in India on Sept 29

3

Oldest person in the world dies at 117 in Jamaica

4

Researchers shocking penis to cure impotence, and it works!

5

Florida 'hot cops' selfie results in avalanche of thirsty comments by women all around

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham