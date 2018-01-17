The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018

Business, Companies

Paytm Mall to recruit 150 graduates from IITs, IIMs

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 4:30 pm IST

Talent acquisition is aimed at bolstering Paytm Mall operations, and is in line with its long-term strategy.

By hiring top talent from India's leading educational institutions, we will take our disruptive offline-to-online model to more brands and retailers across the country.
 By hiring top talent from India's leading educational institutions, we will take our disruptive offline-to-online model to more brands and retailers across the country.

New Delhi: Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm e-commerce on Wednesday said it plans to recruit 150 engineering and management graduates from premier technology and management institutions.

For its technology and business teams the company will recruit from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), BITS Pilani, National Institutes of Technology, XLRI Jamshedpur, ISB -Hyderabad, Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi among others.

"By hiring top talent from India's leading educational institutions, we will take our disruptive offline-to-online model to more brands and retailers across the country and make them ready for the digital-first paradigm," said Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer Paytm Mall.

The talent acquisition is aimed at bolstering Paytm Mall operations, and is in line with its long-term strategy to acquire top professionals to continue with its growth momentum and drive greater scale, a company statement said.  

