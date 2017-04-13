The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

Business, Companies

Execution challenges, distractions affected overall Infosys performance: Vishal Sikka

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 11:44 am IST

For the full year, net profit grew 4.3 pc to USD 2.1 bn while revenue was up 7.4 pc to USD 10.2 billion.

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.
Bengaluru: The country's second-largest IT services firm Infosys today reported a marginal growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,603 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.

Infosys will also pay up to Rs 13,000 crore to shareholders during 2017-18 by way of dividend and/or share buyback. It has named Independent Director Ravi Venkatesan co-Chairman of the company.

Net profit came in 0.2 per cent higher than Rs 3,597 crore in the same period previous year, according to a BSE filing by Infosys.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based company grew 3.4 per cent to Rs 17,120 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 16,550 crore in the same period of 2015-16, it added.

The company expects its 2017-18 revenue to grow between 6.1 per cent and 8.1 per cent in dollar terms and 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency terms.

On a sequential basis, Infosys' net profit fell 2.8 per cent while revenue declined 0.9 per cent.

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said, "Unanticipated execution challenges and distractions in a seasonally soft quarter affected our overall performance." 

He added: "Looking ahead, it is imperative that we increase our resilience to the dynamics of our environment and we remain resolute in executing our strategy, path to transform Infosys and drive long term value for all stakeholders." 

In US dollars, Infosys net profit was up 1.8 per cent at USD 543 million for the March quarter while revenue grew 5 per cent to USD 2.5 billion.

For the full year, net profit grew 4.3 per cent to USD 2.1 billion while revenue was up 7.4 per cent to USD 10.2 billion.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 14.75 per share for 2016-17.

Tags: infosys, shares, revenue, profit
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

