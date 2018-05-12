The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 12, 2018 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

Business, Companies

Walmart may launch IPO for Flipkart in as early as four years

REUTERS
Published : May 12, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 1:53 pm IST

Walmart announced earlier this week that it will pay $16 billion for a roughly 77 per cent stake in Flipkart.

The IPO should be done at no less a valuation than that at which Walmart invested in the Indian e-commerce firm.
 The IPO should be done at no less a valuation than that at which Walmart invested in the Indian e-commerce firm.

Mumbai: Walmart Inc said on Saturday in a filing with a U.S. regulator that it may take India’s Flipkart public in as early as four years, detailing for the first time a potential listing timeline for Walmart’s largest-ever acquisition.

Minority investors holding 60 per cent of Flipkart’s shares “acting together, may require Flipkart to effect an initial public offering” (IPO) four years after the close of the Walmart-Flipkart transaction, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said in a May 11 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO should be done at no less a valuation than that at which Walmart invested in the Indian e-commerce firm, the filing said.

Walmart announced earlier this week that it will pay $16 billion for a roughly 77 per cent stake in Flipkart in what is the US retail giant’s largest-ever deal and a move to take on arch rival Amazon.com Inc in a key growth market.

The investment implies a valuation of nearly $21 billion for Bengaluru-headquartered Flipkart.

Minority shareholders after the deal include co-founder Binny Bansal, China’s Tencent Holdings, US hedge fund Tiger Global Management and Microsoft Corp.

The deal now awaits clearance from India’s anti-trust regulator and is expected to close later this year.

As part of the deal, Walmart will initially appoint five directors to Flipkart’s board, two directors will be named by minority shareholders while Bansal will take one board seat, according to the filing.

Walmart said it may, in future, appoint a sixth board member with the approval of the majority of the Flipkart directors.

It also said it could appoint or replace Flipkart’s chief executive and other key executives of group companies in consultation with Bansal and the board.

Walmart or its units could ask Flipkart to issue new ordinary shares of up to $3 billion before the close of the “transactions and on or before the first anniversary of the closing”, it said.

Reuters previously reported that Google-parent Alphabet was in talks to invest about $3 billion for a roughly 15 per cent stake in Flipkart.

That deal could be sealed before the close of the Walmart-Flipkart transaction or immediately after, a source told Reuters, declining to be named as the talks are private.

Walmart also said no party would be liable to pay a termination fee if a share issuance or purchase agreement with Flipkart were terminated.

The Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, that Japan’s SoftBank Group, which owns a roughly 20 per cent stake in Flipkart, was rethinking its exit due to tax liabilities and because it saw further value in Flipkart.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has said that their investment in Flipkart had grown to almost $4 billion. That growth came just 9 months after SoftBank used its Vision Fund to invest about $2.5 billion in Flipkart.

A spokeswoman for SoftBank in India declined comment.

Former Amazon employees Sachin and Binny Bansal founded Flipkart in 2007 and, just like Amazon, began by selling books.

Tags: walmart, ipo, flipkart, shares, deal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMLife

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham