The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

Business, Companies

Amid farmers' opposition Modi's bullet train faces Godrej's resistance

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 1:06 pm IST

Godrej has approached the Bombay High Court against the proposed acquisition of its land.

Narendra Modi's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project seems to have run into another trouble.
 Narendra Modi's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project seems to have run into another trouble.

Mumbai: After receiving Maharashtra government's nod for provision of land at Bandra-Kurla Complex for Narendra Modi's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the project seems to have run into another trouble.

The project now requires acquisition of another piece of land in Vikhroli, Mumbai, which belongs to the Godrej Group.

Of the total stretch of 508 km of the bullet train 21 km will be in Mumbai, the 21 km stretch will run underground. The piece of land that belongs to Godrej is marked as the entrance of the underground tunnel. The government is planning to use this land for ventilation ducts.

Under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, the authorities will have to change the plan of track alignment or forcibly acquire the piece of land on Godrej's denial of acquisition.

Godrej has approached the Bombay High Court against the proposed acquisition of land, the property which is located at a prime location in Mumbai is estimated to be of more than Rs 5 billion, according to the report. Godrej has filed a petition in court seeking a change in the track alignment of the project so that its 8.6 acres of land gets out of the proposed project map.

The bullet train project will start to run underground from BKC and travel 21 km in a tunnel passing through the sea and it will emerge overground at Thane. The project has faced opposition from farmers and villagers of Maharashtra, and this Godrej land hurdle is the latest hurdle in the bullet train project.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2022, at a whopping cost of USD 17 billion. Indian Railways is trying to acquire around 1,400 hectares of land in Maharashtra for the Japan backed bullet train project at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Tags: godrej, narendra modi, bullet train, land acquisition
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

2

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

3

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

4

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

5

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham