Thursday, Nov 07, 2019 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

Business, Companies

Have no interest in Air India, only IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

PTI
Published : Nov 7, 2019, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2019, 1:12 pm IST

IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, allowing it to book seats on the former's flights.

IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, where the latter will be able to book seats on the former's flights on certain specific destinations. (Representational Image)
 IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, where the latter will be able to book seats on the former's flights on certain specific destinations. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Qatar Airways has no interest in buying a stake in Air India, its CEO said on Thursday, as the government plans roadshows in Singapore and London to entice investors for the Indian national carrier's disinvestment.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker added that he is interested in buying a stake in IndiGo but this is not the right time as issues among promoters are yet to be resolved.

IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, where the latter will be able to book seats on the former's flights on certain specific destinations.

"We have no interest in buying stake in Air India. Interested in buying stake in IndiGo, but this is not the right time as issues among promoters are yet to be resolved," said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.

With around 48 per cent share in domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is India's largest airline. IndiGo promoters  InterGlobe Enterprises and Rahul Bhatia  have sought arbitration proceedings in London against the backdrop of differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

Tags: air india, indigo, qatar airways, rakesh gangwal, rahul bhatia, interglobe enterprises
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

With the sale starting from today, the one-way codeshare agreement between the two carriers will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, IndiGo said in a statement. (Representational Image)

Qatar Airways signs one-way codeshare agreement with IndiGo for three routes

A DoT official privy to the development said instructions have gone to the licencing wing to carefully examine the implication of the Supreme Court's recent ruling for all such companies. (Photo: Representational)

Telecom dept examines impact of SC order on adjusted gross revenue beyond telcos

The rupee finally settled at 70.97 on Thursday, unchanged from its previous close.

Rupee recovers losses to end flat on US-China trade deal hopes

Homebuyers are advised to reach out to their respective lending institutions to seek necessary guidance for additional borrowing or revival of their existing home loans within the existing legal and regulatory framework and standard board approved policies of the lending institutions, said the frequently asked questions (FAQs) issued by the finance ministry in this regard. (Representational image)

Rs 25,000-cr fund not for projects with cases pending in higher courts: Govt

MOST POPULAR

1

India's own JARVIS AI to monitor prison activities across 70 Indian jails

2

Apple iPhone SE 2 maybe a massive flop

3

Will all the iPhone 11 Pro haters please stand up?

4

Skip Note 10 and S10 for this upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship

5

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham