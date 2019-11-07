Thursday, Nov 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

Business, Companies

Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: Das

PTI
Published : Nov 7, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2019, 3:47 pm IST

The apex bank enhanced the cash withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das.
 Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das.

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the situation at scam-hit PMC Bank and a forensic audit is underway.

Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank), among the top 10 urban cooperative banks in the country, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans.

"PMC Bank situation is being closely monitored. Forensic audit is underway in PMC Bank case," Das told reporters after a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) here.

RBI had imposed withdrawal restrictions on account-holders after it found alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore due to diversion of money to infrastructure firm HDIL.

On Tuesday, the apex bank enhanced the cash withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account, which was the fourth such increase since PMC Bank was placed under its direct control.

Five persons, including HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan, have been arrested by the police in the case. Several protests have been held by the depositors in Mumbai and at least 10 depositors have died since the alleged scam came to light. Scattered protests have happened in front of the RBI main office in Delhi as well.

Tags: rbi, pmc bank, pmc scam, shaktikanta das
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The focus of this special window will be on the projects that are stalled for lack of construction funding.

Homebuyers can approach banks for loan revival: Govt

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, RIL, ITC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, HDFC and Infosys, advancing up to 3.02 per cent.

Sensex jumps 184 point to hit new record high; Nifty reclaims 12,000 mark

Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 70 on rupee depreciation, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. (Photo: Representational)

Gold prices up Rs 70 on rupee depreciation

Toyota Motor Corporation's quarterly sales rose 4 per cent to 7.6 trillion yen (USD 70 billion), compared to the previous year. (Photo: File)

Toyota reports 1 per cent profit growth on healthy global sales

MOST POPULAR

1

India's own JARVIS AI to monitor prison activities across 70 Indian jails

2

Apple iPhone SE 2 maybe a massive flop

3

Will all the iPhone 11 Pro haters please stand up?

4

Skip Note 10 and S10 for this upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship

5

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham