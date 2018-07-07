The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:14 PM IST

Business, Companies

Mukesh Ambani gets another 5 years as Reliance Chairman

PTI
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 2:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 2:51 pm IST

Ambani will be paid an annual salary of Rs 4.17 crore and Rs 59 lakh of perquisites and allowances.

Reliance Industries or RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: PTI)
 Reliance Industries or RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Shareholders of Reliance Industries have approved giving Mukesh Ambani another five years as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Ambani, 61, has been on the board of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) since 1977 and was elevated as Chairman of the company after the death of his father and group patriarch Dhirubhai Ambani in July 2002.

The company put a resolution to re-appoint Ambani "for a period of five years, on expiry of his present term of office, i e with effect from April 19, 2019" at the 41st Annual General Meeting held on July 5 in Mumbai.

As many as 50,818 crore shares out of a total share base of 616.45 crore voted on the resolution, RIL said in a regulatory filing. Of the votes polled, 98.5 per cent were in favour of the resolution while 1.48 voted against it.

According to the resolution, Ambani will be paid an annual salary of Rs 4.17 crore and Rs 59 lakh of perquisites and allowances. Retirement benefits are not included in the overall ceiling of remuneration.

He will also be entitled to receive bonus based on net profits and "expenses incurred for travelling, boarding and lodging, including for spouse and attendant(s) during business trips and provision of car(s) for use on company's business and communication expenses at residence shall be reimbursed at actuals and not considered as perquisites," it said.

Also, "the expenses, as may be borne by the company for providing security to Shri Mukesh D Ambani and his family members shall not be considered as perquisites and accordingly, not to be included for the purpose of computation of the overall ceiling of remuneration," the resolution, which was carried at the AGM, said.

After Dhirubhai Ambani's demise on July 6, 2012, Mukesh was elected Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, while younger brother Anil was elected Vice Chairman and MD.

The two siblings parted ways in 2005 and divided the business their father created between them. At the AGM, shareholders also allowed RIL to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue in 2018-19, according to the regulatory filing.

RIL wants to "offer or invite subscriptions for secured / unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series / tranches, of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs 20,000 crore, on private placement, from such persons and on such terms and conditions as the Board of Directors of the company may, from time to time, determine and consider proper and most beneficial".

The company did not say where the proceeds will be utilised.

Tags: mukesh ambani, reliance industries, chairman, shareholder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

2

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

3

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

4

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

5

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham