The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

Business, Companies

What TRAI order means for exisitng Jio customers

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 11:16 am IST

Telecom regulator has asked Relaince Jio to withdraw its Summer Surprise, three months free promotional offer.

Reliance Jio is telecom arm of Reliance Industries.
 Reliance Jio is telecom arm of Reliance Industries.

Mumbai: Telecom regulator TRAI late on Thursday asked RIL's telecom arm Reliance Jio to withdraw Summer Surprise, its three months promotional offer. The ruling may hamper Jio's highly ambitious plans to add another 100 million customers in just a few more months, according to a report in The Economic Times.

ET quoted some experts as saying that the order, however, will "help restore pricing rationality over the next few months".

But what does the recent ruling by TRAI mean for existing Reliance Jio subscribers? Of total over a 100 million Jio users, 72 million customers have already signed up for its paid service, Jio Prime.

Reliance Jio already has over a 100 million users in its kitty that the company managed to attract within 170 days of launch of Jio services on September 5 last year.

Jio users now will require to get monthly recharges of their own choice as under Summer Surprise they were not required to get monthly recharges for three months or until July-end.

Jio has a number of 'affordable' and other data recharges that its users will be able to chose from. A standard recharge rate that the company hopes most of its 72 million paid customers will opt for lies in the range of Rs 149 and Rs 303.

It was earlier reported that Reliance Jio will lose or will have to forego a whopping $800 million or Rs 5,000 crore in revenues by giving Jio Summer Surprise. This will not happen now as Jio has been barred from extending the free service.

TRAI's Summer Surprise ruling will give incumbent telecom operators a breathing space. Market leader Bharti Airtel has over 250 million customers, Vodafone 201 million customers and Idea Cellular has some 185 million customers.

All the three big players have been grappling to stay afloat since Jio's launch. Airtel has seen its profits going down by 55 per cent.

Jio that has energy behemoth Reliance Industries as its parent and chairman Mukesh Ambani as guiding force has accepted the decision, the report said.

Summer Surprise is a sub-offer of Jio's paid service Jio Prime that has come into effect from April 1. For accessing Jio Prime, an existing Jio customer needs to pay a one-time membership fee of Rs 99 (valid for one year).

And after that the Jio customer can opt for a number of monthly recharges in the range of Rs 149 to Rs 303 for majority of users, or based on their data consumption level.

Tags: reliance jio, reliance industries, reliance jio prime, summer surpsrise, trai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: BJP MLA's Lamborghini cynosure of all eyes at Vidhan Bhawan

2

Watch: MS Dhoni pulls Kevin Pietersen’s leg during RPSG vs MI IPL tie

3

China's Peking University buys campus space near Oxford

4

Baby in Mumbai survives despite losing pulse for 45 mins

5

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham