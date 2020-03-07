Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

Business, Companies

Due diligence of Yes Bank draft scheme underway: SBI

PTI
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 12:49 pm IST

He also said many potential investors have approached SBI after seeing the draft scheme

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from Yes Bank at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. PTI photo
 Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from Yes Bank at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said the bank has received the draft scheme of reconstruction for crisis-hit Yes Bank.

Bank officials are doing due diligence of the draft scheme, he added.

“We have received draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank. Our investment and legal team is doing due diligence,” Kumar told reporters here.

He also said many potential investors have approached SBI after seeing the draft scheme.

Kumar further said the interest of shareholders will not be compromised.

On Friday, the RBI announced a draft scheme of reconstruction for cash-starved Yes Bank.

In its draft 'Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020', RBI said the strategic investor bank will have to pick up 49 per cent stake and it cannot reduce holding to below 26 per cent before three years from the date of capital infusion.

The draft came a day after the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. The RBI also superseded the board of the private sector lender, which is now being headed by former deputy managing director and CFO of SBI Prashant Kumar.

Tags: yes bank, reserve bank of india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Account holders gather outside Yes Bank to withdraw money, in Thane. PTI photo

ED takes Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor for questioning

Siddharth Grover, Director, Groversons Paris Beauty.

Q&A with Siddharth Grover

People wait for cash withdrawals outside a Yes Bank branch in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Photo: AP)

RBI’s Yes Bank rescue plan on, SBI to pick 49 per cent

Representational image (Twitter photo)

RBI will take measures to secure economy against coronavirus: Das

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham