The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

Business, Companies

WhatsApp eyes India's digital payments market?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 12:22 pm IST

Report claims messaging app presently looking for someone to head its digital transactions business in India.

WhatsApp is leading messaging app.
 WhatsApp is leading messaging app.

Mumbai: Messaging app WhatsApp is working on plans to foray into digital payments market in India, a report published on The Ken claims. In 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp for over $19 billion.

"Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on launching payments in India. UPI appears to have won over wallets as the mechanism," the report said.

The company that at present does not have a team in country is looking for someone to head its digital transactions business, or an expert who holds sway over digital payments based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), BHIM and Aadhaar.

WhatsApp is one of the largest texting apps in India and has over 200 million active users in its kitty. Its foray into digital transaction space will give a boost to government's push for digital transactions and cashless economy.

In India there are already a number of digital transaction apps and platforms that are offering hassle-free transaction services since their inception. But what makes WhatsApp stand out among these apps is its huge popularity and a widespread usage.

Majority of Android and iOS users in country presently uses WhatsApp on their smartphones.

Tags: whatsapp, messaging app, facebook, digital payments, digital transactions
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for 1 rupee

2

IPL is our first class domestic tournament, says Ravi Shastri

3

US: 20-yr-old student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest

4

German airliner grounded 10 days after rat boards in Florida

5

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham